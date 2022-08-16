Philip Lanterman passed away on July 23, 2022, at the age of 85, with his wife Deborah (Lenny) Lanterman and sons Jackson (Becky) and Brandon (Cara) by his side. Phil’s greatest recent joys had been his five grandchildren, who delighted him immensely.
This much-loved husband and father loved life and people in general and made friends wherever he went. Our sadness is for our great loss, but our joy is in knowing that Phil is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, the blessed hope of all Christians.
Phil’s life’s work was in construction and he spent many years doing that work in Hawaii, California and across the country. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and gardening, and he tackled those like he tackled his work — giving 100% of his effort.
Phil rarely met anyone he didn’t like, and in his work and at home was a gentle diplomat. The past 10 years living in Oregon were a real joy for Phil. Besides supporting his wife with her work at Geneva Academy, Phil had special friends, one fishing buddy and one hunting buddy; he also enjoyed taking a couple of young “ladies” out to fish or hunt and to help him serve those in need.
Phil was quick to step in and help friends and family, and enjoyed being a servant of Christ. Those who knew him well will never forget his kindness nor his joyful demeanor. Even at the age of 85, many had a hard time keeping up with his energy and passion to live life to its fullest. One of his favorite quotes was, “It doesn’t cost any more to be nice.”
The memorial service for Phil was July 30 at Covenant Grace Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Scott.
