PHILLIP NELSEN

Phillip Alan Nelsen, 75, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 25, after battling a long illness.
Phil, as he was known by friends and family, grew up in Orinda, California, and was a graduate of Miramonte High School. He spent many summers in Glendale, Oregon, enjoying time with his cousins and grandparents. At 13, he joined DeMolay and became a mason at 21, serving most recently as Worshipful Master of Maple Lodge No.127 in Riddle, Oregon. During his tenure as a mason, he also became a shriner, a sojourner and a Scottish Rite.
In 1966, Phil married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mimi A. Leonardo. The pair celebrated 56 anniversaries together.
Phil worked in the automobile industry for over 45 years. Always a lover of motorcycles, he was a pit boss for the dirt track speedway races in Napa, California, and later in life, the owner of several Harley-Davidson bikes. He was often ride captain with the Widows Sons, a Masonic bike club.
A lover of the outdoors, Phil often enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed barbecuing for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mimi Nelsen; children, Phil E. Nelsen and Lola Cornish; grandchildren, Mimi Doody, Damon Nelsen and Kat Corazza; and great-granddaughter, Wendy Doody.
Phil’s legacy will be honored at Laurel Masonic Lodge on Nov. 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., located at 920 SE Cass Ave., in Roseburg, Oregon, 97470. A celebration of life and reception will follow.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests that donations to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital may be made at shrinerschildrens.org.
