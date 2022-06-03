Phillip Vincent Evans departed this life to his heavenly home on May 25, 2022. Born to Edra and Samuel Evans on Jan. 21, 1944, Phil was a fourth generation of San Francisco.
He spent his first five years in Paris and Germany where his father had an antique business, bringing antiques to San Francisco on ocean liners.
The San Francisco 49ers lost their top percussionist from their drum corps when Phil enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving honorary until 1964, then serving in the Air National Guard until 1986.
He received an AA from Foothill College in 1967. Retired from Hewlett-Packard on Aug. 10, 2000, after spending 35 years mostly as a procurement specialist. Phil loved to travel and was an avid photographer.
Proceeded in death by his parents, Samuel and Edra Evans. Phil is survived by his beloved wife Joanne; son, Eric Evans (Melissa) and grandchildren Brock Evans, step-grandsons Derek, Evan and Brendon DeFevers and granddaughter Alexa Evans, daughter Michelle Evans Sperling (Jason), granddaughter Nyla Sperling and grandson Silas Sperling; daughter Kari Evans, granddaughter Tula Davidson, grandson Sawyer Davidson and Phil’s sweet miniature poodle, Harlow, as well as best friends of 66 years, Ric and Nancy Ernster.
Full military service to be held Monday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon. If you wish to leave remembrance in lieu of flowers, please contact Westside Christian Church in Roseburg, Oregon.
