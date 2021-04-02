Phyllis Ann (Ware) Davis, age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away March 27, 2021. She was born the third of ten children on May 13, 1940 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to LeRoy L. and Dorothy M. (Carr) Ware. Phyllis lived in Myrtle Creek, Oregon for 70 years.
After completing high school, Phyllis worked as a telephone operator in Myrtle Creek, Oregon for several years then went to work at Linus Oaks in Roseburg until she retired. She was an officer in TOPS Club.
Phyllis was a member of the First Christian Church in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. She loved to decorate cakes, sew and crochet.
Survivors include her sisters Barbara Ware, Nancy Warner and her husband William, LaVerne McCarley and her husband Wesley; brother, David Ware and his wife Tracy; several nieces, nephews and cousins; friends, Connie Hays, Chaplain Teresa Scott and the Riverview Staff. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy P. Davis, of 38 years, in 2009.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Riverview Terrace that took care of her until her passing and the hospice staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.