Phyllis Booth

Phyllis Myretta Salyer Osepian Booth, was born June 2, 1936 in Dodge City, Kansas, to Julia Earls and Gerald Salyer. When Phyllis was one, she moved with her mother, her uncle Stanley Earls, and grandparents, Willis and Laura Earls, to California. In California, Julia met and married Sam Osepian, who took on the role of father to Phyllis. Sam served in the Army during World War II, causing the family to move frequently. Phyllis spoke often about the different schools she attended, but mostly of her time in Gardena, California and her closest friend from those years, Eugenia.
Phyllis had three younger sisters, Janice Gale, Laurie Lee, and Patricia Lynn. The Osepians purchased the Azalea General Store in the early 1950s and Phyllis moved to Azalea, Oregon ahead of the family, to start school. She lived with the previous owners and entered Glendale High School in the fall. Phyllis belonged to many school clubs and organizations including journalism and basketball. She graduated as Valedictorian in 1953, at age 16.
Phyllis worked at the Azalea General Store as a clerk and pumping gas. This was where she met a handsome young log truck driver, James Booth. They were married March 31, 1956 at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Glendale, Oregon. The Booths made their home in Glendale. They lived on the same piece of property for 64 years. Phyllis spent most of her time as a homemaker, helping farm, garden, and raising three kids. Karen was born in 1958, Connie in 1961, and Stanley in 1964. She also worked as a secretary and substitute teacher for the Glendale School District. During the early 1980s, Phyllis was appointed to the Douglas County Planning Commission. She also went back to school and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Southern Oregon University in 1982.
Phyllis was incredibly supportive and encouraged us to follow our interests. She took on an active role as ?Grandma Phyllis? to Ryan, Quentin, Sarah, Ian, James, and Emily. Phyllis loved being a grandma and had eight great-grandchildren: Auna Jephson, Jaxon Angiolet, Lola Jephson, Kate-Lynn Angiolet, Joe Angiolet, Ruby LeFever, Bridger Booth and Brody Booth.
Phyllis loved to read and was a friend of the Douglas County Library. She instilled a love of reading in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There are many, many photos of her with a child (or two) in her lap, reading a book. Phyllis also loved handwritten letters. Although she had a computer and a cell phone, she preferred to write newsy letters to family and friends. She had an address book that she kept up to date, filled with letters and cards she had received, and stamps ready for future letters. Every Christmas she and Jim selected one of his paintings to make into the annual Christmas card. When Jim retired, they purchased their first 5th wheel and began traveling around the United States. Every year they would head out on a course carefully plotted by Phyllis, sometimes travelling alone, but many times travelling with groups of friends, visiting places from Alaska to Ohio. Phyllis was blessed to have many good friends.
Jim died in August of 2019. Phyllis continued to live independently in the home they had shared. At her request, the family celebrated that last Thanksgiving around her table. Buster, their Jack Russell Terrier, was her constant companion.
Phyllis died May 13, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her sisters Laurie Hartsook (Paul) and Patricia Hastings (Jim); her children Karen Angiolet (Gary), Connie Ney (Pete), and Stanley Booth (Julie); grandchildren, Ryan Jephson, Quentin Angiolet (Leslie), Sarah Jephson (Christy), James Booth (Jacoba), and Emily Booth; great-grandchildren, Auna, Jaxon, Lola, Kate-Lynn, Joe, Ruby, Bridger, and Brody; her sister-in-law Cele Booth; brother-in-law, Don Harbour, and many well-loved nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by granddaughters Sandy and Gale Angiolet; grandson, Ian Angiolet; her sister Janice Harbour; her brother Jack Salyer; brother-in-law, Ted Booth; and her husband of 63+ years, James Booth.
Phyllis had a wonderful life and although we will miss her forever, we know she is enjoying being reunited with her loved ones.
Phyllis was buried in the Glendale Memorial Cemetery. Services were handled by Hull and Hull of Grants Pass, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.