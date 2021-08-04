Phyllis Kesner was born on February 14, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, and died at age 90 in Roseburg, Oregon.
She was married to psychologist Lawrence Kesner for over 20 years, and graduated from Rutgers University Douglass College with a degree in English. After leaving New Jersey in the 1970's, Phyllis relocated to be near her family in California and Oregon for the rest of her life.
She had a multi-faceted career in which she taught school, worked in social services, and ran a unique tour company, which was in harmony with her love of travel.
Phyllis was involved with politics and social causes at all levels, attending rallies, and making phone calls for her favorite progressive causes. An ardent and life-long lover of the arts and music, she played piano, sang and frequently attended the theater and opera. Phyllis also enjoyed being in nature, and gardening was a life-long hobby, as was her beloved Scrabble.
Phyllis is survived by her three children; Gail Haspert of Mountain View, California, Judy Eckstein of Roseburg, Oregon, and David Kesner of San Diego, California; as well as 5 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the River Forks Park Pavilion on September 6 at 2 p.m. Please make any donations to United Community Action Network in her honor, as she loved to support our local community.
A lovely person. Condolences to her family.
