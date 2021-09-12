March 17, 1936 - July 30, 2021
Phyllis Marie Pierson Wilson was born in Eugene, Oregon, and grew up on the land now known as Alton Baker Park.
High school sweethearts, Phyllis and Gary Wilson, were married until Gary's passing in 1995. They had two children, Holly Wilson of Eugene, Oregon, and Matthew Wilson of Portland, Oregon.
Right out of high school Phyllis became a bank teller. Interested in the world of finance, she became a bookkeeper for several companies, then a tax preparer. She earned her Enrolled Agent Certificate, the highest credential the IRS awards. Phyllis loved working with her clients and took a personal interest in their lives.
Phyllis and Gary moved to Roseburg, Oregon in the late 50s, where Gary was a public-school music teacher and she continued her career. Phyllis was a leader in Roseburg community service and business organizations. Over the years, she served as the President of Alpha Chi Sorority, as the executive officer of Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association, and as the president of the Roseburg Lioness Club.
Phyllis was an enthusiastic Duck football fan, and she loved reading and spending time with her grand-pups.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Holly; son, Matthew; granddaughter, Natasha Wilson; brother Milton Pierson and his wife Karen of Monroe, Oregon; and her best friend, Patricia Duerfeldt of Roseburg.
No Services Requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.