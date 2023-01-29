Polly Ann (Augustine) Pires beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother gained her angel wings on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Polly was born on Feb. 8, 1955, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Elmer Stanley Augustine and Wilma Gene Reeder.
She married her soulmate, Danny Pires, on Feb. 26, 1972. Together they had two beautiful sons, Tony and Toby Pires, and their childhood friend who was a third son, David Malinoff. The boys were her pride and joy. She spent each day making sure her family knew how loved they were. Her strong faith in Jesus was her life’s foundation.
Polly is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Danny; adopted sister, Debbie Clark (HB) of Klamath Falls, Oregon; son, Tony Pires (Nicole) of Rogue River, Oregon; son, Toby Pires (Melissa) of Stayton, Oregon; son, David Malinoff (Dawn) of Roseburg, Oregon; granddaughter Haleigh (Blake) of Salem, Oregon; granddaughter Shelbey (Eric) of Rogue River, Oregon; granddaughter Ashleigh (Tyler) of Stayton, Oregon; granddaughter Kyleigh (Drake) of Silverton, Oregon; granddaughter Caitlyn (Derick) of Rogue River, Oregon; and granddaughter Emaleigh of Stayton, Oregon, as well as her precious great-grandson, Caleb Daniel. Also surviving is a large family of brothers and sisters that she gained with her marriage to Danny. Numerous nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother Bill Augustine; father-in-law Manuel Pires; mother-in-law Ruth Pires; mother-in-law Bertha Pires; and niece Billy Sue Augustine.
The Pires family requests any donations be sent in Polly’s honor to the Roseburg Cancer Center.
There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 2023, at 1 p.m. at Vine Street Baptist Church, 2152 NE Vine Street, Roseburg, Oregon, 97470. Private interment at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
