Ed passed peacefully at his home with his wife at his side on Sept. 11, 2022
Ed was born June 15, 1961 in Roseburg, Oregon. He moved to Portland to work for the Salvation Army in 2003, where he helped turn many lives around for the better. He then married Kelly Sue Williamson in 2008. In 2018, he moved back to be closer to his family. OK maybe to get a lil more fishing time in as well.
Ed leaves behind a sister - Tawnya L. Brady, brothers - Jesse James Felder and Dennis D. Mattson, niece’s - Tia C. (Brady) Schumacher and Alyssa B. Felder, a great-nephew Bratten Brady and a great-niece Harlow Schumacher. Cousins- Angela Brayden, Robert Anderson, Heather Schuster, Lori Jameson, Lynae DeWald, Lisa Majors and Tina French.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Versie E. (Jameson) Mattson, father Ralph Payne, two uncles Dwayne and Bruce Jameson, two aunts - Margaret Suksdorf and Roxanne Spann as well as a nephew Christopher Brady and two cousins Jason Anderson and Randy Jameson.
He loved working on his plants and was known to us as “Edward Scissorhands”. He had landscaped, painted and did almost anything outside. His relaxation was fishing. He was one with God on that river bank. He was an extraordinarily wise big brother. We are all proud to have called you our Big Brother, we already miss you, Ed.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for helping Ed to have a more comfortable passing, because of you he was able to stay where he felt most at peace.
Family services will be held at a later time. For those wishing to celebrate his life, please consider planting a tree in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.