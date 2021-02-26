Ralph Grunst passed away January 8, 2021 in Bend, Oregon, 79 years young. He died rushing into a burning orphanage to save trapped nuns and orphans (or not, he did like to spin a good yarn).
Ralph was born in Bend August 9, 1941 to Clarence and Isabel Grunst, and was raised in Canyonville, Oregon. He joined the Air Force after high school and served on KC-135 refuelers as a boom operator. After leaving the Air Force he began working for Sears as an appliance salesman in Roseburg, Oregon. His gift of making friends and storytelling served him well, and he even earned his family an epic trip to Disneyland for being "Salesman of the Century" (or at least that's what he told them).
Ralph loved life and was always up for an adventure. In 1984 he purchased a used Chevy truck and a station wagon and transferred with Sears to Anchorage, Alaska with his first wife Margaret and his two kids Michelle and Mike.
Ralph met his second wife Jean in Anchorage, and they married in 1996. He retired from Sears, and they moved to Tennessee for Jean's work. Never one to sit around, Ralph took a job with Home Depot, again selling appliances. He also became very involved with the Red Cross as a volunteer and was even sent to assist at Ground Zero in New York City after 9/11. After four years in Nashville Ralph and Jean moved back to Anchorage, and from there to Kirkland, Washington. Upon retirement - Jean's first, Ralph's second! – they decided to settle in Bend, where it all began.
Ralph never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone. With him you had a lifelong ally who would drop everything and be there to help you no matter the time, place, or cost. He was self-reliant and knew that he could fix it, whatever the problem, given enough time and trips to the hardware store. He shared all he had with anyone in need and was a devoted man who loved his family and friends.
Ralph was a fighter, surviving colon cancer, diabetes, dementia, and Alzheimer's before succumbing to a stroke. He left this life well lived and well loved, and remains in his family's hearts a beloved father, brother, husband, grandfather, son, and uncle. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Michelle, son Mike, grandchildren Caden and Chloe, sister Jean Marie, brother Fred, many extended family members, and his cute little dog Ajax.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year when family and friends can safely gather.
