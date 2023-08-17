Ralph Russell Beal, a longtime resident of Roseburg, Oregon, died on Aug. 6, 2023, at the age of 84.
Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, his sons Doug and Todd and his grandson Joshua. He is predeceased by his parents Cecil and Alice; his first wife Beverly; his brothers Alva, Robert and Thomas; and his sisters Gertrude and Berniece.
Ralph was born in Bremerton, Washington, on March 13, 1939, to Cecil and Alice Beal. The family relocated to Elkton, Oregon, in 1947. He was on Elkton High School’s first championship-winning basketball team in 1957, securing the Oregon State Class 4B title after going undefeated with 25 wins that season. He graduated from Elkton High School in 1958.
On Aug. 22, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly. Together they welcomed two sons over the next three years. Ralph was a loving, devoted father and husband and a successful businessman.
He worked in construction, driving dump trucks and operating heavy equipment, before purchasing the Winston Dairy Queen in 1975. Success in Winston led to the purchase of the Roseburg DQ in 1979. He continued as a DQ franchise owner until 1991, when he happily retired at the age of 52. This early retirement allowed Ralph and Beverly to travel, visiting Alaska and spending many winters in Mesa, Arizona, where he played softball and managed the team.
Ralph loved the outdoors and was a lifelong hunter, successful with elk, deer and antelope. He also enjoyed fishing on Cascade Mountain lakes and duck hunting in Southern Oregon. He was an avid motorcycle rider and camper. He exemplified Do-It-Yourself, often tackling difficult household and vehicle projects.
Ralph was previously an active member of the BPOE, RMEF, OHA and Good Sam RV Club. As a Green Thumb gardener, he grew the largest tomatoes in the neighborhood, of which he would have shared more, but he really enjoyed his BLT sandwiches.
Ralph considered himself the luckiest man when he met and fell in love with Mary Ellen, the second love of his life. They married on Dec. 7, 2019, this time with children and grandchildren in attendance.
In his life, he was called Ralph, Dad, Mr. Beal and PopPop, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2023, at Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston. Pastor Mike Kildal will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.taylorsfamilychapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research at www.stopsarcoidosis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.