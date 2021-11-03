RALPH YOUNG
Cow Creek elder Ralph Edwin Young Jr. died Oct. 26 at his home in Myrtle Creek. He was 86. He was the son of Ralph and Emaline (Lerwill) Young, and was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Myrtle Creek.
After attending Myrtle Creek High School, he worked for Green Valley Mill and on a fishing boat in Alaska until he was drafted in 1958. He served in Korea for two years as a mechanic and drove a Jeep for the military chaplain, occasionally filling in for him at the pulpit.
He married Lola Goin on March 15, 1963, and they lived in Myrtle Creek, where their six children were born. He worked for Green Valley Mill, Round Prairie Mill and as an excavation contractor. He frequently acted as a fill-in pastor at churches of all denominations around Myrtle Creek and was well known for regularly opening his home to those in need.
After Lola died in November 2001, Ralph fulfilled a lifelong dream and returned to Alaska, eventually buying his own commercial fishing boat. He lived in Pelican, Alaska, and in Myrtle Creek until he returned home for good in 2012, where he worked as a fire watch until he was 83. Ralph, a true jack of all trades, was active on the family farm until his death.
Ralph was one of the oldest elders of the Cow Creek tribe, with a lifetime’s worth of knowledge about cultural places and history. He remembered his grandmother speaking the tribe’s native language and in later years attended Takelma language classes with his sisters. He delighted in introducing himself as “lomt’ii paláw” – old man young.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lola, his brother, John Young, and sisters, Rose Deardorff and Clementine Rice. He is survived by his children: Tina Ashworth of Myrtle Creek; Becky Fristedt of Bend; Naomi Smith of Metolius; Verne Young of Pelican, Alaska; JoNell Wehde of Trail; and Ted Young of Myrtle Creek; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Clara Keller of Myrtle Creek.
A private family ceremony is planned.
