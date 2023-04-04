Randa Kay Hurley Apr 4, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hurley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randa Kay Hurley, age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 20 with family at her side. Randa was the daughter of Don and Doris Hurley, and the sister of Anita Butler and Gary Hurley.Randa was born and raised in Roseburg and lived most of her life here. She worked at Franz Bakery for 25 plus years.She will have a private interment and Roseburg Memorial Gardens and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildlife Safari in her name.We will miss you, Randa. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular South Umpqua High School graduate to retire after 21 years of service Roseburg Chamber honors First Citizens Ryan Steven Hurt Death Notices for March 30, 2023 This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS News Review Carriers POLICE OFFICER DUMP TRUCK DRIVER Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Recall campaign underway against Glide school board chair Stoffal, Anderson help UO baseball team to weekend sweep at Arizona Glendale softball team whips Riddle 13-0 in five innings Yoncalla takes 13-7 softball win over Umpqua Valley Christian Videojet to Display Latest Coding Solutions for Food Packaging at Food Northwest 2023
