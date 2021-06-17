Randall Owen Manley, a resident of Hoquiam, WA, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by family at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, WA. He was 74.
Randy was proud of his hometown of Oakland, OR and graduated from Oakland High School in 1965.
Funeral arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam. Full obituary can be found at www.colemanmortuary.net.
