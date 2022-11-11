On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Randy Smith, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 69 of leukemia.
Randy was born in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Fred and Eileen (Walsh) Smith. The family moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he lived until he enlisted and served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. After discharge from the Navy, he moved to Roseburg, Oregon, and earned his professional land surveyors license. He worked for Douglas County as a land surveyor for more than 30 years, until his retirement in 2015. He served as the elected Douglas County Surveyor in the final years of his career.
He married Karen Lechtenberg and they had two children, Michael and Brian. Randy married Teresa (Baker) in 1999 and she brought two children — Jennifer and Walter — to the family.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his sister Melinda and brother Greg. He is survived by his wife Teresa, children Mike, Jennifer (Jon), Brian and Walter and grandchildren Alexandra and Elliott.
Randy lived life to the fullest pursuing his passion for hunting, fishing, camping, landscaping, rockhounding and traveling to exotic places. He and Teresa traveled to Africa, Australia, Mexico and around the United States hunting, fishing and exploring. Randy could not sit still; while at home they remodeled their home and landscaped an acre of their property. He liked nothing better than sitting around a campfire at hunting camps and enjoyed every minute he could be outside.
As per his wishes, he will be interred at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on March 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow.
Anyone who met Randy will remember his integrity, energy and especially his laugh.
