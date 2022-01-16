It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son and friend, Randy L. Thacker, who was called home to our Lord and Savior, Jan. 6, 2022.
Randy left peacefully with his mother and love of his life at his side. Randy had been challenged over the past several years with complicated health issues but fought till the end.
Randy was born in Walla Walla, Washington, Oct. 5, 1964, to Jim and Jean Thacker. His family relocated to Enterprise, Oregon, when he was three years old. He attended elementary and two and a half years of high school in Enterprise, before relocating to Roseburg, Oregon, where his father was employed by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Randy owned his own business of repairing radio towers, climbing to the top of them to fix whatever might be needed. He later became the fantastic drummer for the group Aces Wild. But where he touched people the most was at his favorite place, behind the mic at the radio stations where he brought music and entertainment into the hearts of thousands daily. You might have known him by his radio name, “Randy Wesson” on Best Country 103.
Randy was always going out of his way to help the Roseburg community by taking part in fundraisers for local charities such as the Treva Hoffman Foundation, Musicians for Mobility, the Rudolph Run and Wish Upon a Star, just to name a few. His love of his work was only surpassed by the love he had for people.
In February of 2020, Randy met the angel of his life, Jennifer McMaster. Through the years of struggles with his health issues, she was there to love and care for him through thick and thin. A great match for sure.
In passing, Randy leaves behind his devoted mother, Jean Yvvonne Thacker, his daughter, Jenna Holman and loving companion, Jennifer McMaster.
A celebration of life will be held Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the Conference Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Randy’s name to the Roseburg High School music program.
