Rann, 88, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Feb. 4, 2022. He was born in Coquille, Oregon, on Aug. 30, 1933, to Sherman and Alice Morris. They later moved to Roseburg when he was nine. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1951. He married Virginia Jones in 1952 and they were blessed with four daughters, Carol and Cheryl who are identical twins and Mary and Sara. They later divorced. Rann was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, where he served his time in Germany. After two years of active duty and six years of inactive duty, he received an honorable discharge. He was well known in the Roseburg community, this was due to his vacuum repair shop he operated for forty years, where he was known as Ran the Vac Man. He took pride in his work. He retired in 2016. He married Carolyn Pattinson on Nov. 19, 2013. They had been sweethearts back in high school. Rann is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters Carol (Jeff), Cheryl (Dale), Mary (Charlie), and Sara. Brother Phillip, eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Kent, son in law, Len, and great-grandson Miles.
There will be a gravesite service on March 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex, located at 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.