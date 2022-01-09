Ray Vincent Walker, age 93, graduated from this life and was called home on Dec. 10, 2021. Ray was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Medford, Oregon, to Harry S. Walker and Pansy (Yaple) Walker. He grew up in the Medford area, until he joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1946 to 1947. Prior to joining the military, Ray met and later married Betty Lou Curry, also from Medford. They were married in Gulfport, Mississippi on Jan. 22, 1947, and have been inseparable since that time.
After serving his country, Ray and Betty moved back to Medford to begin their life and build a family together. Ray began a career with Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone and transferred to Roseburg in 1948. Ray retired from the phone company in 1983, but continued to work as an independent contractor phone repairman/technician.
Ray was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and children, Vickie Shipley, Randall Walker (Janell), Dennis Walker (Sharon) and Scott Walker (Joan). Besides those mentioned, Ray had eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as countless friends in the Roseburg area. Ray was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Shipley.
A memorial service for Ray will be held on Jan. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Roseburg Christian Fellowship.
