Raymond Lee Sabala, age 77, passed away in Chandler, Arizona, unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, due to complications from dialysis. He was born on April 9, 1945, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Graciano “Chris” Sabala and Dorothy Kreiger.
He grew up in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, where he enjoyed boy scouts, baseball and bicycling, among other things. Ray graduated from Myrtle Creek High School in 1963 and attended OTI in Klamath Falls, Oregon, but Uncle Sam called on him in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was based in Minneapolis and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was proud to serve his country and proud to be a Veteran.
Following his discharge, he made his way back to Roseburg where he logged for Sabala Logging. Eventually, Ray made his way to Portland, Oregon, where he owned a floor-covering business for many years. He then joined a brick-and-block company from where he retired in 2007.
Raymond was the father to daughters Teesha and Kelly, son Tony, stepdaughter Shelley, and stepson Tom. He was married to Cheryl, Shelley and Tom’s mother, from May 24, 1985, until his death, almost 38 years!
Upon retirement, Ray and Cheryl became members of the 79’ers, a Good Sam RV group. They traveled all over, going on many, many outings with this group and making so many memories, including Ray wearing a tutu for skit night!
Over the past 10+ years, Ray and Cheryl spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona, at an RV park where they made incredible lifelong friends, participated in many activities (he especially enjoyed his “old man water volleyball”), and soaked up the sunny weather!
In addition to being a proud Veteran, Ray was proud of his Basque heritage (his dad’s side of the family). He still has family in Spain and was fortunate to meet some of them last summer. He joined a Basque website to learn as much as he could of his heritage. Also, Ray was an avid Dodgers and Trailblazers fan.
Ray was preceded in death by his dad and stepmother, Chris and Donna Sabala, his mom and stepfather, Dorothy Kreiger and Verner Lawton, stepson Tom Berglund, brothers Allen and Gary Lawton; grandparents Domingo and Margarita Sabala, Claud Kreiger and Rhea Shanks, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ray is survived by his wife, Cheryl Farr Sabala, son Tony Sabala (Lori), daughter Teesha Barry (Carlos), daughter Kelly Hukill (Greg) and stepdaughter Shelley Teeter (Wayne), brother Larry Sabala (Linda), brother Dave Sabala (Debbie) and sister Robin Sabala Johnson, grandchildren Christopher Denny, Joshua Teeter, and Dylan Teeter, aunt Olive Coon (96) and aunt Vicky Short (100) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held in September at The Short Ranch, Ray’s all-time favorite place.
