On Dec. 2, 2021, Becky Garner, passed away in Roseburg, at the age of 67.
A resident of Roseburg since 1998, Ms. Garner was born to Fred and Mary Stroud on May 4, 1954, in Sikeston, Missouri. She attended schools in Missouri through the 11th grade, when the family moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area in 1971. After high school, Becky attended Phoenix College in Phoenix, Arizona.
After working a seasonal job for Grand Teton National Park, she followed her brother, Robert, to Alaska in 1976 to work for the Bureau of Land Management in Anchorage. She worked in Fire Support, first in Administration and finally as an Equipment Technician, responsible for equipment rental, seasonal fire hiring, fire transportation, and oversight of the district workman’s compensation program. She also served as timekeeper on several large fires in Alaska. While in Alaska, Becky met her future husband, James Garner.
Becky and Jim moved back to the Phoenix area, where they were married in 1982. Becky worked a variety of jobs in the Phoenix area, including as a ground’s keeper at Prescott College. In 1998, Becky and Jim moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where, soon afterwards, Becky got a job as Public Contact Specialist for the BLM Roseburg District. She served in that capacity until her retirement in 2014. As the “Front Desk Lady”, Becky will be remembered by many as a helpful and dedicated public servant. Her professional decoration of the BLM District Office public area during the holidays is legendary.
Becky enjoyed traveling, art collecting and bargain hunting. She and Jim frequented area thrift stores, estate sales and yard sales. They often marketed their “finds” at Picc-A-Dilly in Eugene, their own yard sales and a second-hand market in Roseburg.
Becky is survived by her husband of 29 years, James Garner. Also surviving Mrs. Garner are her sister, Trish Maynard (Johnny), and brothers Robert Stroud and Joe Peace (Fran). She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Mary Stroud, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Stroud.
A celebration of life will be held at the Main Pavilion at River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road in Roseburg, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 7, 2022. Donations can be made in Becky’s name to The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg, OR 97470.
