Rebecca Lynn was nicknamed Becky because it suited her bubbly personality. She went to be with her Lord peacefully in her sleep, while vising with her daughter in California on Oct. 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, in Half Moon Bay, California on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The service will also be available to attend remotely. Contact St. George’s Episcopal Church in Roseburg, Oregon for the link: stgeorge@stgeorgeepiscopal.com
Becky is survived by her brother, Alan Carson, daughter, Michelle Cleave, son, Robert Goodoien, son-in-law Robert Cleave, three granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren.
Becky was born in Fort Worth, Texas on June 24, 1941, and is a sixth-generation Texan, with her ancestors originally immigrating to Brazos County in 1850. Becky’s family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, when she was a child and she graduated from West High. Becky was always stylish and an excellent seamstress, she made most of her clothes often modeling them for an agency as she was as beautiful on the outside as she was on the inside. She was a lover of all peoples and proudly marched with Martin Luther King in Phoenix in 1963. Becky moved to Southern California in her 20s, and she received both BS and MS degrees in education from California State University, Long Beach. She was a favored teacher and taught banking and finance to high school and college students for 24 years launching countless successful careers. Many of her students were new immigrants to the U.S. and in addition to teaching them, she helped them obtain living-wage jobs in the banking industry. Becky deservedly received the distinguished and highly competitive Teacher of the Year Award for Orange County in 1994.
Becky was a life-long church member, joyfully singing in choirs and was often the last to leave the grounds as she loved to chat with her fellow parishioners. She was baptized by the Methodist Church, and at the time of her death she was an active congregant at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Roseburg, Oregon. She lived the last 22 years of her life in Roseburg with her beloved husband, Dennis O’Neill who passed away in 2020. They were doting dog and cat lovers, having adopted many animals and giving them a home with space to roam. She was an active member and past president of the Roseburg PEO. Becky was a breast cancer survivor and participated in several breast cancer walks during her life. She was “Mom” and “Nana” to many young people, and a big-hearted friend to all. Becky was incredibly creative and made cherished gifts and greeting cards she would personalize for each recipient.
In lieu of flowers or donations, “Be Like Becky.” Please honor her life by performing acts of kindness. Becky loved being in community with others, giving her time and gifts, laughing loudly, and sharing hugs. Please do these things and her spirit will live on in each of us making this world a little kinder.
