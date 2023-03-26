Rev. Jane Clara Baker, age 64, of Newport, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Monday Dec. 26, 2022, at her home with her loving husband Barry by her side. Pastor Jane, lovingly called “P.J.” was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Castro Valley, California, to Loris A. and Claude A. Kraemer Jr.
Jane is survived by her husband Barry, son Josh (Simone), granddaughters Kiele, Makayla, and Melina, great-grandson Clayton, brother Claude (Claudia), sister Ann Sousa, niece Tori, and nephew Adam, and her beloved cat Xingo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Levi.
Jane was raised in San Leandro and Hayward, California, graduating from Mt. Eden High School in 1976. She moved to Sacramento where she owned and operated several gift stores and attended American River College graduating with an A.A. in business in May of 1981. Jane met Barry in 1986 and they married in 1989, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Sacramento, California.
After tremendous success as an entrepreneur, Jane felt called to become a pastor, and attended Sacramento State University where she received a B.A. in religious studies, summa cum laude, in May 2002. Jane continued her education from Sept. 2002 to May 2006, and obtained her Master of Divinity, from Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary, in Berkley, California. Jane served as a student at the teaching parish, Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Elk Grove, California, from Nov. 2002 to May 2004.
Jane served her internship from Sept. 2004 to Aug. 2005, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silverton, Oregon. Now “Pastor Jane,” received her first call to Faith Lutheran Church in Roseburg, Oregon, where she faithfully led her congregation from 2006 to 2022. In early 2022, she was called to serve at Atonement Lutheran Church, in Newport, Oregon, which she did until her passing.
Jane was so many things to so many people. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, an amazing friend, a cherished spiritual leader, and a force to be reckoned with. To try to put into words the number of people whose lives she touched and the profound impact she made in this world is impossible. She will be missed and cherished by many.
A memorial service will be held in Roseburg, Oregon, on April 15, at Faith Lutheran Church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The FISH food pantry in Roseburg, Oregon.
