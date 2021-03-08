On March 5th, 2021, Rex Domaschofsky passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Roseburg, Oregon. He was surrounded by his family.
Rex was born in Dallas, Oregon on December 17, 1936 to Frank and Babe Domaschofsky. Rex met his wife, Patricia in 1958 while attending Willamette University where he played as a wide receiver on the football team. He was drafted in the Spring of 1959 to join the Army. He was stationed at Fort Ord and then eventually Fort San Antonio, becoming an Army Medic. In December of 1959, Rex and Patricia became engaged in San Francisco before he was deployed to Korea, where he served for 14 months.
Rex married the love of his life, Patricia Lee Cleek, on June 3, 1961 in Salem, Oregon. They were stationed in Ft. Lewis until Rex was honorably discharged in 1962. They returned to Salem, where Rex continued to attend Willamette University to receive his bachelor’s in education in 1963. Then, he worked towards his 5th year at Oregon State University until the Fall of 1964, when he accepted a position as a teacher and coach at Fremont Junior High in Roseburg, Oregon. He coached there for 31 years, touching the lives of those that were lucky enough to know him. If you did not have him as a coach, he most likely taught you how to drive. After 35 years of teaching, he retired to travel around Europe, hunt, fish, garden, but most importantly, being the best grandfather to his granddaughters.
Rex was known and loved by many in the community. As a young man, he learned to work hard and was sure to share his life experiences with those around him. He was a great father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather, and a role model for many. He was a simple man who never cared much about himself but cared more for those that were near and dear to him. He would willingly play barbies, dress up and color with his granddaughters and great-granddaughters for hours and not complain once. He was known to have some of the most beautiful dahlias growing in his backyard. He would share his flowers with the neighbors, making them weekly bouquets. He had many names, “D,” “Mr. D,” “Rex,” “Mr. Domaschofsky,” but no matter what you called him, he will be remembered by the guy wearing tube socks, toothpick in his mouth, handful of tums at the ready, and a drivers ed route based off of the best ice cream shops in town.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers. Rex is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his three children Michael Domaschofsky and his wife Ellen (Vancouver, WA), Matthew Domaschofsky and his wife Shannon (San Antonio, TX), and Kimberly Brebner (Alpharetta, GA); his four grandchildren Evanne Gutierrez and her husband Hayden (Albany, OR), Natalie Downey and her husband Austin (New Braunfels, TX), Kristina Domaschofsky (San Antonio, TX), and Taryn Brebner (Alpharetta, GA); his three step-grandchildren Amber O’rion and her children (The Dalles, OR), Danielle Hayden (Wilsonville, OR), and Johannah Hayden and her children (Three Rivers, Wisconsin); and his two great-granddaughters Lynneah and Haelynn Gutierrez (Albany, OR).
A special thanks to Earl Pennington, for being selfless and being there to help support Rex and Pat throughout the years.
A memorial service will be held at Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Oregon with Military Honors on a date to be determined.
