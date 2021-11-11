Rex Lynch, 61, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, with his children and wife of 40 years surrounding him.
Rex was born on Nov. 29, 1959, in Port Angeles, Washington. He was the second of three children of Richard and Idamay Lynch. Rex primarily spent his childhood growing up in Douglas County, where he met the love of his life, Pam Jarvis, just after they graduated high school. They married each other on April 4, 1981.
Those who knew Rex, knew he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Most of all, Rex was a great example of a family man. He devoted his entire life to ensure his family was always taken care of and provided for. He was highly involved with his kids and grandbabies. He loved spending time with his wife, going on trips, and seeing new places. Rex was a kind soul, one that you would always get a smile from, no matter how long it had been since he last saw you. He cared about everyone, and will truly be missed.
Rex was survived by his wife, Pam Lynch. His four kids, Chevonna and Brian Bechtel, Chad and Cortney Lynch. His three grandchildren Madaline, Dalis and Ridge. His brother and sister, Martin Lynch and Sharyl Martin. His mother and father, Richard and Idamay Lynch.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winston Community Center.
