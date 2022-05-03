Graveside services for Rhonda Lou Daggs, 61, of Minco, Oklahoma, will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Hazel Dell Cemetery NW of Minco under the direction of Huber-Reynolds Funeral Home.
Rhonda Lou Daggs was born on June 27, 1960, at Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Harl and Betty Lou (Buck) Gore. She died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City at 61 years of age.
Rhonda was raised in the Minco community graduating from Minco High School in 1978. She married Larry Johnson and they were blessed with two children, Ashlie Nicole and Larry Justin Johnson. She worked as a sheet metal fabricator for Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City until her retirement in 2015. She had also ran the Minco Daycare with her sister Diane Rice for seven years.
Rhonda married Leslie Craig Daggs on Oct. 3, 2004, at Reno, Nevada, and made their home in Minco.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Harl and Betty Gore, her husband Leslie Craig Daggs in 2019 and brother, David Gore, as well as her ex-husband, Larry Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Ashlie Nicole Johnson of Minco, son, Larry Justin Johnson and wife Sara of Minco, brother, Ronnie Gore and wife Kathy of Minco, sister Diane Rice and husband Steve of Minco, sisters-in-law, Ilene Gore of Piedmont, Minnie Revord of Drain, Oregon, four grandsons, Zane, Ryan, Cole and Little Justin Johnson all of Minco, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.