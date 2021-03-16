It is with great sadness we report that Richard a.k.a. “Sid” Toleno, husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach and volunteer extraordinary, passed from this life on March 8, 2021. He was on vacation and enjoying life to the fullest, traveling, exploring new horizons and as always making new friends and discoveries. Living with zest and doing what he enjoyed. He passed from natural causes at the age of 81.
Sid was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 15, 1939 to Richard Orazio and Lucile (Adams) Toleno. He was fond of stating that the Las Vegas population was only approximately 3,500 at the time he was born.
Sid attended Elsinore Naval and Military School in Southern California, and Las Vegas High School. He attended University of Nevada and majored in business administration. He arrived in Oregon in 1961 and joined the Operating Engineers as an oiler, later operator and heavy-duty mechanic and foreman. He worked briefly for the Oregon State Highway Department as a party chief in surveying, also, for the US Forest Service designing roads and parks. He worked for various timber companies, the last being Roseburg Forest Products where he was trained in many areas including powerhouse operator, mechanic, millwright-electrician. He was also a realtor for over 20 years.
Sid retired at the age of 62 and then took up traveling and exploring the world with wife Dianna (Hayen). They had many beautiful and full years before she passed away in 2010. In 2012, his “life’s cake” was topped with wonderful frosting when he found love once again, and his life was shared with Diana (Coombe). They enjoyed dancing, traveling and sharing many wonderful adventures together. Diana was at his side when he passed.
His life was extremely full. He enjoyed sports, which included his love of softball. He was president of the Douglas County Men’s Softball Association for 35 + years; a La Crosse coach for the Roseburg High School Indian La Crosse team; and coach for the Junior High Fremont and JoLane Schools 2003-2019. He was a life-time member of the American Philatelic Association, Lions Club, Elks Club, UCT, SOD and numerous other activities. He never did anything at half-speed, always with gusto and so much enthusiasm. His energy and passion for life was incredible and extremely contagious. Everyone had to try and keep up with him! To know him, one also had to know of his hat collection; over 2,000 baseball hats hanging up on the family room ceiling and many specialty helmets. He loved to show them off to anyone interested!
Sid is survived by his wife Diana; his daughters Susanne (Karl), Julie (Corky), Robin (Jeff) and Toni (Terry); brother, Tom Toleno and Andi; brother, Paul Toleno and Nancy; sister, Carol Lynne Toleno-White and Frank; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and an exceptionally large community of friends. He is preceded in death by sons Norm and Morgan.
Each of us has been changed by the way he lived his life, and he will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
