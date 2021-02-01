Richard Alan Kemp, was the first-born son of Gene and Carolyn Kemp born September 6, 1962. Rick began his career in screen printing when he was in the 5th grade. He and his brothers earned five cents each to fold and bag a t-shirt. Later on, he helped with the printing. He continued in the family business Prints Charming, as the Graphic Arts Designer, turning people’s art into a great design.
Rick was a dedicated musician in Roseburg for many years. He played guitar and bass in many bands. He was involved in local praise bands, before coming home to his childhood church St. Paul Lutheran Church where he was asked to start their very first praise band.
He is pre-deceased by his father Gene Kemp and many friends. He is survived by his mother Carolyn Kemp; his brothers Randy (Kathy) and Rob (Cindy); nephew, Andrew Kemp; nieces, Erica Bloom and Nikki Kemp; and great-niece and nephew Lila and Darwin.
Services for Rick to remember his life and love of God, family, and music will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 750 W Keady Ct, Roseburg.
