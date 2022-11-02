Richard “Dick” Dean Barker, age 85, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Dick was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Edna, Kansas. His four children: Richard Jr., Debra, Michael and Pamela; preceded him in death.
Dick is survived by his loving wife and best friend Frankie, two sisters Beverly and Bonny, and many grandchildren that gave him joy. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, prior to working at Roseburg Forest Products in Dillard for 36 years. He was a member of Local 2949 for 50-plus years.
When he was not working at the mill, he could be found working in his blueberries, for which he was well known; or, in his earlier years, riding motorcycles in hill climbs. He was also quick to offer his assistance in pouring and finishing concrete. Dick also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife. They spent many fruitful hours together searching for those elusive deer and fishing the Rogue River. He loved working on and restoring classic cars.
It should also be mentioned that Dick never found a dessert that he didn’t like and Thanksgiving will not be the same without him.
Dick will be greatly missed by his family and all of those who knew him well.
At Dick’s request there will be no services, but a celebration of life at a later date.
Chapel of the Roses Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.