Richard was born in Richmond, California, to Inez Faye Hibbard Burchell and Claude Albert Burchell. Two years later, Claude was killed in a logging accident, so Richard was raised by his aunt, Opal Hibbard and his grandmother, Margaret Hendrix. He joined the Navy in 1944, where he served in the Pacific Theater of WWII aboard the PC1080 as a sonarman, hunting for Japanese subs. After leaving the service, Richard wed Bonnie Lou McCabe; they had one child, Jeffery, before they divorced.
Richard worked more than 30 years in the gas industry, an office manager for five years, but mostly a serviceman. In 1964, Jeannette (Jen) Paquin came into his office to see about getting gas service at her rented house. They married the following year and had one son, Peter (Pete). Richard provided well for the family and served his customers well, but that was duty. After hours, and in retirement, he found joy in many things: spending time with wife and son, taking them on trips to many parts of the country and creating useful things for, and with, them both. (The Rubik’s cube he made as a costume for Peter back in the 80s is one memorable example.) He played the piano. He built plastic models, as part of the IPMS, International Plastic Modelers Society. He drew and painted, having his own art show in Elkton in 2006. And everyone who met him enjoyed the wonderful stories he told about his life and the people and animals in it.
Survivors include Jen, Pete, and grandchildren, Richard Lee Burchell and Gwen C. Burchell.
A gathering to honor Richard’s memory will be held at New Hope Evangelical Free Church between Winston and Green at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.
