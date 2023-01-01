Richard Theodore Diedrich passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born on Dec. 8, 1931, to Fred and Pearl Diedrich in Marshfield, Oregon.
Richard grew up in Coos Bay, Oregon, alongside his siblings; Ida, Alice, Esther, Betty, Fred and Louise. He attended Coos Bay High School and on May 15, 1951, he was inducted into the United States Army and received an honorable discharge in 1956, signed by General Pershing.
He married Mary Rea Jones on Sept. 27, 1955, and the two were married for 64 years until Mary’s passing in February 2019. They shared two children together, Steven Theodore Diedrich and Gloria Diane Diedrich Strozewski, and a lifetime of memories. Richard and Mary owned the Red Barn Restaurant in Eugene, Oregon, for many years. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling across the United States together in their RV and snow-birding to Arizona in the winter months. Richard also loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his precious grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Steven (Joy) Diedrich and grandchildren, Nikita Sephens, Jackie Strozewski, Savannah Strozewski, Ty P. Wildman and Kelly K. Huskey, as well as his brother, Fred Diedrich, who is 99 years old. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rea Diedrich, his parents, Fred and Pearl Diedrich, his siblings, Ida Kelley, Alice White, Esther Conley, Betty Rigsby and Louise White and his daughter, Gloria Strozewski.
Services will be held this summer in Roseburg, Oregon, at the Roseburg VA Cemetery where Richard and Mary will be laid to rest together. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a disabled veteran’s organization in Richard's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.