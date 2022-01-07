Richard Delano (Del) Drake was born on Jan. 31, 1941, in Sayre, Oklahoma, and passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 80. He grew up in Dillard, Oregon, and graduated from Douglas High School in 1959. In September 1959 he married Judy Hardenbrook, in 1988 married Mary Rose and in 1992 married Audrey Clark.
Del had many hobbies including team roping, trap and skeet shooting. In 2001 he won the State Master Skeet Shoot in three different gauges. His love for the outdoors inspired many hunting trips, but his passion was salmon fishing on the Coquille River. Del was always looking to take someone to share a trip with! He owned several local restaurants over the years. Del spent many hours playing cards and enjoying coffee with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Richard and Adel Drake, his sister Kathy Thomas, and he was followed in death by Audrey Drake 10 days after he left us. He is survived by his brother Eddy (Donna), sons Trent (Christine) Drake, Eric (Heidi) Drake; his stepchildren Allison (Joel) Lira, and Andrew (Anita) Clark; his grandchildren Aaron, Garrett, Elise, Maya, Amanda and Alicia; and his great-granddaughter Lillian.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center of Roseburg.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, at the Foursquare Gospel Center, 540 SE Main St, in Winston, Oregon.
