Richard was born on April 15, 1942, in Fillmore, California, to Robert “Babe” Fuller and Dora Long Fuller. He joined three older siblings. He entered eternity on April 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital (Roseburg, Oregon), after a brief acute illness, though he had suffered a neurological disorder for years.
Richard’s family moved to Oregon, and he attended Deer Creek School then Glide Schools. After his 1960 graduation, he worked for a while before joining the U.S. Air Force. During the Vietnam era, he proudly served his country as a mechanic based in Germany.
Through the friendship of neighbors Mervin and Martha Lee, Richard placed his faith in Jesus Christ in 1969. He married Victoria Wilds on July 14, 1979. Their daughter Amy was born in 1981. Richard worked most of his career as a welder mechanic for the Douglas County Dept. of Public Works. After retirement, he drove a garbage truck for Bayliner.
Since 1994, his passion was mission trips to Baja with Mexican Medical Ministries. He was a van driver, trouble shooter and photographer for numerous trips. He also served on other mission trips to Zaire (building a hospital), Guatemala (constructing a ministry center), Palenque Chiapas (support for medical outreach), and to Alaska (maintenance at a Christian conference center).
Closer to home, Richard served the Lord on worship teams, working with teens, chauffeuring senior adults and at Camp Fir Point. His varied hobbies included hunting, fishing, crabbing, camping, radio-controlled airplanes, rockhounding, leatherwork, photography and woodwork.
Over the past ten years, Richard accepted with grace the increasing limitations his Fronto Temporal neurological disorder brought: loss of speech, decreased coordination and balance.
He leaves behind his wife, Victoria (Sutherlin), daughter, Amy (San Diego), brother, Larry (Roseburg), sister-in-law, Lou Fuller (Tennessee), brothers-in-law, Ed Wilds and wife Pamela (Umpqua) and Jim Wilds (New York), aunts, Louella Long Turner (Montana) and Marilyn Duncan (Roseburg), plus numerous dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Redeemer’s Fellowship, 3031 W. Harvard, Roseburg, Oregon.
We would be pleased if anyone wanted to honor Richard by donating to Mexican Medical Ministries
