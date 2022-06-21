Richard Harvey Miller was born March 6, 1947, to John “Big John” H. Miller and Mabel K Peluso in Tillamook, Oregon. In 1956, the family moved to Garden Valley. Richard graduated Roseburg High in 1963, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent two tours in Vietnam, working as a cook and tunnel rat. He was captured and spent time as a POW until he escaped.
After coming home, Richard married Alana Kytola and had six children: Michael, Mark, Melissa, Sarah, David and Christian (Chrissy). Richard owned and operated Miller Chimney Sweep Business in Washington. After divorcing Alanna, he married Eunice Ross. They were married for 36 years before her untimely death. Moving back to Oregon, he worked at Bargain Lumber and Del’s Building Supply, where he retired to run his ranch.
Richard passed away on June 11, 2022. He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Mabel, stepmother Mary, wife Eunice, daughter Chrissy, brother David, step-brother Tom McGrew, step-sister Desi Miller and stepbrother Freddie Laurent. He leaves behind his children Michael Miller of Portland, Mark Miller of Hawaii, Melissa Miller of Portland, David Miller of California, Sarah Miller of Oregon, brothers Ed Miller of St. Helens Oregon, William (Bill) Miller and wife Bonnie of Myrtle Creek, sister Cathryn Churchill of Roseburg, half-sister Angelina Peluso of California, half-brother Joseph Peluso, Jr. of California, step-sister Pamela Haddock of Clatskine, step-sister Cynthia Monaco of Seattle, Washington.
Services will be held on June 24, 2022, at the Roseburg VA Cemetery Annex at 2 p.m. In lieu flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.