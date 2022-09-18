Rich was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Roseburg Oregon. The next 62 years would be lived on his own terms: without apology.
Rich attended Eastwood Elementary, Fremont Junior High and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1978.
Rich worked alongside his father as a meat cutter at Newton Creek Super Save. After his dad’s passing, he joined into a partnership that owned multiple C-stores.
Eventually, he left the partnership, formed RJM Enterprises and went out on his own. RJM owned Newton Creek Super Save and Winchester Street Market. In 1992, Rich opened the first full sports bar and restaurant in Roseburg, O’Farrell’s Food & Spirits. He added The Velvet Turtle Deli soon after.
Rich met the love of his life, Robin French, in January 1977, while cruising Harvard Avenue on a Sunday afternoon. They married 16 years later on Sept. 24, 1993.
Rich was intensely patriotic and gave years of service to the Republican Central Committee of Douglas County and faithfully volunteered his time to local folks running for office. He also served as Chair of the Umpqua Valley Public Defenders office for many years.
Rich had a heart for persons with developmental disabilities. He became a certified Special Olympics basketball coach, volunteered at the Partners Sports camp and was one of the ‘downtowners,’ a group of like-minded friends who freely gave of their time, effort and resources to organize special events for four young adults with disabilities. Whether it was a Portland Trailblazers game or a trip to Reno, it was always a treasured memory.
You didn’t know Rich unless you knew he bled Silver and Black. He was a lifelong, die-hard Raider fan. This January, he attended his first game at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. It was for a playoff spot against the Chargers, with his beloved Raiders winning in overtime. It was pure joy to see how happy he was to be a part of that historic game.
Rich fiercely loved his wife, his dogs, his Raiders, golf and Jack Daniels. Maybe not in that order. He was wicked smart, fun, feisty, loyal, honest, had a lightning quick wit and most importantly, he was always, always himself. Richie lived a perfectly imperfect life, but he could always be counted on to show up for those he called friend or family.
On June 17, 2016, Rich suffered a major brain bleed and subsequent brain injury. Every medical professional said he would not live. Rich hated being told what to do, so he lived on.
If you visited with him in the last few months, you knew he was fond of saying he would die before he would get his hair cut. Seems the time had come for that haircut.
On the morning of July 2, 2022, Rich chose to break free from the physical and mental constraints that bound him these last six years.
Rich was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clyde and LaVerna, his brother, Mitch, his beloved nephew, Ian, his sweet aunt, Donna Marie and, of course, Al ‘Just Win Baby’ Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Robin, his sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Tim Price, mother and father-in-law, Patricia and Carl Hildebrand, Ian’s wife and son, Karen and Jude Mouser, nieces Channing Honer and Leisha Miller, nephews, Justin and Brandon McBride and, incredibly, Ozzy Osbourne.
There will be a remembrance gathering in Vegas in 2023. He will have a legacy brick installed in his honor at Allegiant Stadium. Date TBD.
If Rich had the chance to say goodbye, he would have done so Ozzy style.
“See You On The Other Side” by Ozzy Osbourne.
Voices, a thousand, thousand voices
Whispering, the time has passed for choices
Golden days are passing over, yeah
I can't seem to see you baby
Although my eyes are open wide
But I know I'll see you once more
When I see you, I'll see you on the other side
Leaving, I hate to see you cry
Grieving, I hate to say good-bye
Dust and ash forever, yeah
Though I know we must be parted
As sure as stars are in the sky
I'm gonna see you when it comes to glory
I'll see you, I'll see you on the other side
Hold me, hold me tight I'm falling
Far away, distant voices calling
I'm so cold, I need you darling, yeah
I was down, but now I'm flying
Straight across the great divide
I know you're crying, but I'll stop you crying
When I see you, I see you on the other side
