RICHARD KREMER

Richard was born in Oak Creek, Colorado, Sept. 30, 1937, to Joseph Kremer and Eva Selan Kremer. The family moved to Washington, then Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in 1954.
Richard served in the Army as a military policeman. He spent most of his working life at Hanna Nickel in Riddle, Oregon. He was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and fishing.
Richard married Sandra Fisher, Jan. 15, 1967, and they enjoyed almost 56 years together. They enjoyed traveling and for the past 17 years have lived part-time in North Carolina.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sandra; children Brenda (Alan) Ross; Rick Kremer; Steven Kremer (Kristal); and Rishana Kremer. Grandchildren Amber (Juan) Kremer; Amanda (David) Thompson; Breal Ross; Andrina Ross; Rachel (Daniel) Klinger; Sierra (Michael) Herbst; Thairena Tims; Kehly (Dan) Harper; Zack (Anita) Mead; and Nathan Cunliff. Richard loved his great-grandchildren Eva Ross, Lana Harper, Keira Mead, and Finnian Mathias Bonett Kremer and was eagerly looking forward to the addition of three more. Richard dearly loved his brother-in-law Glenn Fisher and his wife, Marty and Michael Fisher and his wife, Marian. He is also survived by many cousins and nieces and nephews,
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Joseph Franklin Kremer.
A service for Richard will be held at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery, Oct. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m.
