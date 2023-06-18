Richard Lewis Bates Jun 18, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bates Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Lewis Bates, a long-time resident of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 69 years old. He had been experiencing declining health for some time.Richard “Rick” grew up in Camarillo, California, and graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in 1971. He lived in Bend, Oregon, for several years before settling in Roseburg.He will be remembered as a kind and generous person and a loving father.Richard is survived by his brother Michael and son Andrew, both of Roseburg.A short memorial service is pending at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, 541-673-4455, but no date and time has been set. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Local veterans upset at Pride flag on VA grounds Death Notices for June 13, 2023 Proposed medical college partnering with Idaho State University A new camp teaches youths how to play guitar TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Coffenberry fourth quarter honor roll Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Glide High School fourth quarter honor roll Don’t limit yourself during your job search On large print books
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.