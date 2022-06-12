Richard “Rich” Allen Livermore, 71, of Glide, Oregon, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, 29 Jan., 2022.
He was born in Seattle, Washington to John A. and Emma H. Livermore and grew up in the Kent/Renton area south of Seattle. He graduated from Renton High School in 1968 and then attended Central Washington University where he met his wife, Kay, in 1970. They were married in Chelan, Washington in 1971 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021.
He received his B.A. degree from CWU in 1972. He then attended the University of Idaho and received a Master of Education degree with a major in Physical Education in 1974. He was one of the first student athletic trainers at CWU, was a graduate assistant athletic trainer at the U of I and became a certified athletic trainer in 1974. Athletic training was like a hobby, teaching was always his first choice.
After college, he was offered a teaching position in Australia where he taught P.E. at Bell Park High School in Geelong from 1974-1979. He then taught in Tacoma, Washington, for two years and was the athletic trainer at TCC. The fall of 1981, he got his dream job with the Glide School District where he was a teacher and athletic trainer for 26 years.
After his retirement from teaching, he became the President of the Glide Booster Club and was instrumental in numerous projects at the school including raising funds for the new track. In 2018, he was honored with being named Glide 1st Citizen of the Year. Rich loved Glide and its residents, young and old. He was quiet, modest and always working in the background to improve the community.
Rich had two speeds: off (sleeping) and on (going). He loved being outdoors while fishing, biking, hiking, camping and in his spare time was an accomplished woodworker. He was easy going and had a dry sense of humor that made you think a little before a big smile would burst out across his face.
He is survived by his wife, Kay. Sons, Chris (Carrie Ann) Livermore of Minnesota, Steve (Marlena) Livermore of Alaska and seven grandchildren. Brother, John (Sandy) Livermore of Washington, nephew, John Livermore and niece, Mary Ann Ford both of Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maynard Mai Memorial Scholarship fund, the Glide Booster Club Scholarship fund or the Glide Education Association Scholarship fund. Send donations to Glide High School, 18990 North Umpqua Hwy, Glide, OR 97443, please specify which scholarship fund you are contributing to.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
