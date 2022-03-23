Richard was born in Healdsburg, California, in a tiny hospital next door to his grandparents' home. He grew up in San Mateo, the oldest, of two boys. Rick graduated from San Mateo High in 1968. He lettered in swimming and received a swimming scholarship to ASU. He transferred to San Jose State University his junior year and graduated from there. Rick dated his wife, Kay, in high school and they were married the week after she graduated from college in 1973. Rick's first job was with Kaiser Steel in Oakland. He was transferred to Los Angeles after two years. After five years of LA traffic, Rick talked Kay into moving to Roseburg to open KITS Cameras. It opened in April of 1980, when the mall first opened. He loved Roseburg.
The Ochs raised their two sons, Nathan and Tyler in Roseburg. In the meantime, Rick was active in Rotary for many years, and he golfed as much as he could at the golf club. He made many friends and KITS Cameras became the "The Camera Center" where he made more friends. A year after retiring, Rick had a burst appendix and one illness ran into another ending with a brain hemorrhage. He wasn't happy after that. He couldn't do any of the things he loved any more. Rick died unexpectedly Friday, March 11, 2022 after a series of seizures. He was well loved and will be missed.
Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors (541)537-9300.
