Richard Robert Delfs, 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, at his winter home in Arizona. Richard was a gentleman, a great father and a wonderful husband.
Richard was born July 27, 1938, to Robert and Hilda (Epstein) Delfs. While in high school he accepted Jesus Christ, becoming president of a Youth for Christ chapter.
Shortly after graduating high school, the family moved to Oregon, where he attended the Oregon Institute of Technology obtaining a degree in mechanical drafting.
He married Sandra Siems and although the union was not permanent, they made a strong co-parenting team for their two exceptional daughters, Jeanette and Heather.
During the Vietnam war, he served in the U.S. Army Air Defense in Okinawa. Coming home to Roseburg he and his father developed Northpark Mobile Village, a 108-unit mobile home park, which remains in the family today.
The whole family, including his parents, enjoyed fishing on Diamond and Odell Lakes and crabbing on the Oregon coast. Salmon, crab and fish all feared him! The family also enjoyed water and snow skiing.
In 1984, he married Marian Nobles and together they had great adventures. They bought a power boat and joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Richard became Commander of the Roseburg Flotilla. With the Northwest Trailer Sailor Boating club of Eugene they cruised the San Juan and Gulf Islands. Upgrading to a 30-foot boat, they circumnavigated the eastern half of the U.S., a 6,000-mile journey referred to as The Great Loop.
It was on this trip that they discovered Punta Gorda, Florida, which would become their winter home for twenty-five years. They continued to be intrepid explorers. In their RV’s they toured Alaska, all lower 48 states, and Canada including the Eastern Provinces all the way to Newfoundland. With friends they explored the world, visiting many countries.
Richard and Marian loved having family and friends join them on their adventures. He loved hosting people in their home and on the road. Richard was always active. In retirement he played, learning new skills and staying fit. His smile would beam for a great play or utter a full-hearted “dang it” for a missed hit.
Richard had many hobbies: fishing, hunting, golf, boating, RVing, tennis, racquetball, darts, bocce ball, model trains and wood carving. His prize-winning wood carvings are truly works of art. Family and friends have fond memories of him on the courts and on the water that will always be cherished and hold a special place in their hearts.
Richard leaves behind his wife, Marian, two daughters, Jeanette Dever and Heather Goodpasture, two stepsons, Brian Nobles and Jerome Nobles as well as four grandchildren, Emily Iversen, Thomas Iversen Talon Dever, Jacob Nobles, and his two best friends Dan Langdon and Chuck Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery this summer.
