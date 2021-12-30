Richard Osmer St. Clair of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, with one of his favorite people by his side. Richard was born April 10, 1933, in Coquille, Oregon, during the Great Depression, and lived a colorful life. He moved up and down the West Coast with his parents as a child, living in Bremerton, Washington; Vanport, Oregon; McKinleyville, California; and more than a few places in between. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and loved to entertain his family and friends with stories of his time in Okinawa, Japan, where he brought electricity to isolated fishing villages and made friends with the locals, despite the glaring language barriers. After the Army, Richard bought a home in Camas Valley, Oregon, where he settled to raise his five children. Richard worked as a logger for many years, mostly at Huffman & Wright Logging, earning a reputation as a phenomenal shovel operator.
In his spare time, Richard collected and restored antique Ford cars with his sons, from early Model As and Ts to 1950s coupes. Despite the length of time he spent restoring his 1951 Ford convertible, his favorite car was his 1933 Ford. Richard made many friends in the antique car world, and could often be found at annual swap meets throughout the West Coast, the local Graffiti Weekend, and Hot August Nights in Reno. Richard loved his family, his friends, his Ford cars and trucks, his pets, good seafood, and cold Budweiser. Richard was a loving father, the greatest grandfather, and a fantastic friend – he had the amazing ability to make everyone feel like family. He was funny, kind, thoughtful, gregarious, wise, and loved life – he will be missed enormously.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother Helen, his father Fred, his sister Faye, and his beloved granddaughter Trisha Myers. He is survived by the mother of his children, Norene Bingham; his children: Steven R. and Sharon St. Clair; Kim and Chuck Tidball; Terrance M. and Phyllis St. Clair; Rhonda G. St. Clair; and Brian W. St. Clair; his grandchildren: Heather St. Clair and Juan Chavez; Tiffany and Justin Wilson; Katrina and Chris Luck; David Myers; Kristle and Michael Marlow; Brenda St. Clair; Richard Thomas St. Clair; Andrew Tidball; and David Tidball; his great-grandchildren: Danika Wilson, Kenny Wilson, Matthew Myers, Kylie Luck, Christian Luck, Addyson Marlow, Ember Marlow, Alexa Chavez St. Clair, Amara Chavez St. Clair, and Alexander St. Clair; his cousins and nieces; his many adopted children and grandchildren; lifelong friends; and an ex-wife or two.
Family graveside services begin at noon on Jan. 8, 2022, with a celebration of life and potluck open to the community at 1:30 p.m. at the Camas Valley Missionary Church, 120 Upper Camas Road.
