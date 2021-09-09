Rick James Logsdon, age 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 3, 2021.
Rick was born March 12, 1967 in Long Beach, California to Andy Logsdon and Linda Bedoy and later raised by Richard Fernandez in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rick was a drywall finisher by trade and spent 20+ years in the field. He spent the last 5+ years as a construction field supervisor and CDL. Rick was engaged to be wed to Rebecca Tyler with whom he happily spent the last 10 years together.
Rick is survived by his significant other, 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 step-children.
Rick had a passion for cooking, panning for gold, and shooting pool but he cherished most the time he spent with his beautiful family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11th at Roseburg Alliance Church. Following the Celebration of Life, a reception will be held 4 p.m. at River Forks. Flowers and donations may be made out to Ricky Logsdon.
