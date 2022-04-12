Rickey was born on July 27, 1954 in Eureka, California. He died on April 3, 2022. He died from AML Leukemia.
Rickey was preceded in death by his father, Thomas W. Sutherland, and his mother, Calveta Barnes, and a stepfather. He is survived by three sisters, two brothers, one half-brother, and one-half sister. He has 20 nieces and nephews, and lots great-nieces and nephews.
Rickey started work as field sergeant, escorting armored vehicles to the gun club, later moving on to be a sergeant security officer for Lake Ridge Shores. Then he began truck driving for 10 years for Carson Paving, doing a little bit of everything from paving parking lots to driveways and roads. He then went on to be a physical therapist aid at Health South and Hydrotherapy. Towards the end of his working career. He went back to driving truck for Rick Smiths Trucking. He loved playing video games and he loved to read and watch movies.
Rickey still had a good sense of humor at the end. The nurse had come to talk to him about hospice, she wanted to know what Rickey knew about hospice. He looked at her with a big grin and said “I don't know much I've never died before”.
There will be no services, Rickey will be cremated and put where his favorite fishing spot is. If anyone should like to honor Rickey, it would be appreciated if you donate to our local cancer center right here in Roseburg in his name.
