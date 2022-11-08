Rita H. Callahan, age 88, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, in Roseburg.
Rita was born on Sept. 23, 1934 in Glendale, California; the youngest of four children born to Jack and Helen Weeks. She graduated from Glendale High School, where she met and married Jerry Callahan. They lived in Lakewood, California, where they raised two daughters.
After Jerry retired, he and Rita moved to Roseburg, Oregon. The bought a small ranch near Wilbur, Oregon. Rita joined The Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild. She entered quilts, canned goods and breads in the Douglas County Fair and won many blue ribbons. She once said “This is the most fun ever!” Rita also volunteered at Mercy in the gift shop for a number of years. She was a member of a small quilt group called “The Country Quilters.”
When Jerry’s health began to fail, they moved to Silver Glen, in Sutherlin. Jerry passed away soon after. Rita loved Sutherlin and ran around there until her death.
She loved her many quilting friends and Wilbur Church family. She loved best friend, Sue Cox, and the Cox family.
Rita is survived by two daughters; Marybeth and April, three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was especially fond of nephew, Brian and his family, Liz and Ruby, for always keeping in touch.
She will be laid to rest at the Wilbur Cemetery, with her husband Jerry. At her request, there will be no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.