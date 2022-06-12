Robbie Beistel (Wolke)

Roberta Jane Beistel was born on Aug. 22, 1944, to Robert and Genevieve Beistel in Tacoma, Washington. She and her sister, Priscilla, grew up in Eugene, Oregon, and Robbie graduated from South Eugene High School in 1962. She enrolled at the University of Oregon and graduated in 1966, and married Bill Wolke after graduation. Bill was in the United States Navy, and they were stationed at Subic Bay in the Philippines. Their daughter, Shelby, was born there in 1970, and the family returned to the United States in 1972. They settled in Roseburg, where later, Robbie and Bill divorced.
Robbie had a long career in social service work and found great purpose in the work she did with families in this community, and she retired from the State of Oregon in 2003. Robbie’s retirement didn’t slow her down, and she worked for the Court Appointed Special Advocate of Douglas County for several years after she “retired.” She also loved to travel and took several trips to Guatemala with her best friend, Connie Erickson. She loved the people of Guatemala, and she enjoyed much of the handmade jewelry and weavings that she acquired during her travels there. These trips were wonderful for her, and she met many friends there during the years she traveled there.
Robbie had two grandsons, Tanner and Connor, and they were so very loved by her. She and Tanner took many hikes to Fall Creek and other trails along the North Umpqua River, and she was genuinely interested in anything the boys wanted to do. She was an avid gardener and she especially loved growing peonies. She also loved photography and she loved to capture the world around her and sharing her discoveries with others. She was a wonderful writer, and many people she loved were lucky enough for her to share her writings and stories with them that touched them deeply.
She was a strong and independent woman and she was always a prankster with her silly hats, impromptu “ballets” and songs she came up with to honor someone she loved. Her presence was huge, despite her tiny stature and she is deeply missed. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018, and was still making jokes, despite her condition. She lost her battle with this disease, somewhat unexpectedly, on Aug. 10, 2021.
Robbie is survived by her daughter, Shelby Lux, and her husband, Darin, as well as her two grandsons, Tanner and Connor. She is also survived by her younger sister, Priscilla, and her family. Robbie had many wonderful friends who loved her, and she loved them dearly. Connie Erickson and her husband, Dave, visited her as often as was possible, and their love and kindness was immeasurable.
A celebration of life will be held at Shelby’s home on June 25, 2022 for friends and family; please contact Shelby or Connie Erickson for details.
