Robert "Bob" Edward Benson, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, at the age of 80. Bob was born on Aug. 17, 1941 in Manhattan, New York to Harry and Harriet (Reiff) Benson. His brother Philip Benson, of Central Islip, New York, sadly passed from lung cancer in 2019.
Bob grew up in Levittown, New York, a community for WWII Veterans and families. After high school, Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965 specializing in electronics. He joined Grumman Industries in the 1960s, where he was involved in developing parts for the Lunar Lander for NASA. In recognition of his contributions, he received a model of the Lander, which he kept on display. Bob settled with his family in Norton, Massachusetts and served on the Board of Selectmen in the late 1970s. He worked for Wang Computers in the 1980s, covering most of the United States and Canada.
Bob had a lifelong love for trains and model trains. He was a dedicated "train chaser" and avid photographer of locomotives, train cars and train yards. Many of Bob's photographs were published in model railroad magazines. He was proud of his large model train collection and was a member of the Roseburg Train Club. With the club he helped demonstrate and run model trains at the Douglas County Fair. In his younger years, Bob competed in hot rod drag racing with his brother Philip on Long Island, and later he enjoyed riding motorcycles. He had a great sense of adventure and loved road trips. He loved music, especially country and music from the 1950s.
Bob joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 2005. Some of the positions he served in were: Financial Clerk, Teacher, Home Teacher, Greeter, and the Adult Singles Representative.
Bob leaves behind his two daughters, Kristan Benson of Maine, and Kimberlee Obrist of Wisconsin, along with his ex-wife Judy Obrist of Massachusetts.
Bob had been living in the Roseburg, Oregon VA Lodge until his death. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took such wonderful care of him in his last days. Bob's military memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the VA Cemetery Pavilion, Roseburg, Oregon. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
