With family gathered Bob passed away on 13 April 2021 due to complications with lung cancer. He, along with wife Claudia, who preceded him in death, will be interned in the family plot at Henley-Hornbrook Cemetery in N. California.
He is survived by Barbara Ann Johnson (daughter), Robert “Corey” Jaquette (son), and Dustin John Thomas Jaquette (son), eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family is hosting an informal reception at the Jaquette Winter Creek Estate on 22 May from 3-6 p.m.
