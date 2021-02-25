Robert (Bob) Charles Young was born December 2, 1923, in Watts, California to parents Archie D. and Anna Honzik Young and died February 17th, 2021, at the age of 97 from complications of a stroke and dementia. He was the second oldest of six children.
When Bob was 15, the family moved to Starveout Creek in Azalea, Oregon, where he lived until joining the Navy with his brother Jim a few days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. During his stint in the Navy, he served on a salvage tug working from Honolulu, Hawaii to Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.
Bob was a timber faller for most of his life, but prior to that he had a wood cutting/delivery business plus was co owner/operator of a commercial fishing boat out of Winchester Bay, both during the time right after World War II. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing particularly trips to moose hunt with his son, Ron, in Alaska and fishing trips with his brother, Don, also in Alaska. He also enjoyed gardening, raising his own beef, reading, wood working and playing cribbage with his daughter, Paula.
Bob was well known for being stubborn and hard headed but also for being a very compassionate person as he cared for and helped any family members, friends or neighbors that needed help.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Paula (Lonny) Churchill; grandchildren Brian (Vicky) Churchill, Jamie (Gary Fugate) Chartier, Ronda (Pat) Ridenour, and Dawn Young; great-grandchildren Shelby, Jake, Ross, Darren, Nick, Geneva, Keegan, Emmlee, Erin and Jamie Lee. To all the Grandkids he was “Grandpa Chainsaw”. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Georgette; sons Bobby and Ron; great-grandson Bobby; and all five of his siblings. Dad/Grandpa Chainsaw you will be greatly missed!
Special thanks go out to his friends Don, Debbie and Gloria for their friendship and help when Bob needed it while still living at his property in Canyonville. Also, a very big thank you to the staff at both Brookdale Memory Care and Oak Park Assisted Living for the compassionate care they gave Bob while living at those facilities.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will not be a funeral.
