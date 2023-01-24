Robert (Bob) Craig Thompson, 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, left this earth on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Although his death was sudden, his last days were spent with his family enjoying a wonderful Christmas.
Bob or as many called him “Bobby”, entered this world on Aug. 31, 1951, to Virgil and Jacqueline Thompson. He grew up in Sutherlin, where his brother Mike introduced him to the love of his life, Sharon (Rita) Jackson, who was only 14 years old. They were joined in marriage on April 9, 1972, at the Union Gap in Oakland. Soon they were blessed with a daughter Tracy and a son Robert. They eventually settled in Riddle where Rita worked at Riddle Grocery and Bob worked as a millwright for Roseburg Forest Products until his retirement after over 30 years with the company.
Bob was a volunteer firefighter for the Riddle Fire Department for 13 years. He was the “Jack of all trades” and a handyman to all. He could fix anything and always helped others, especially fixing what his daughter Tracy had broken. Speaking of broken, what about fixing the motor in his truck that his son Rob blew up?
Bob loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, building a deck or an outdoor kitchen, and just tinkering around outside. He loved to try new recipes and made the family try them to, (good or bad). From a crawdad boil to his latest “hot” sausage. He enjoyed growing his own vegetables to use in his cooking endeavors and he was always trying something new.
Bob’s favorite place was Hemlock Lake where he and Rita spent many days and nights camping there with family and friends. It was their “go-to” place. You could always catch Bob at the club shooting some pool or just sitting on a bar stool chatting with his friends and family. Weekends consisted of hanging in his shop with family and friends, having a few, laughing, telling stories, and sharing memories.
Bob left behind − a hell of a lot of crap (his treasures)! If you knew Bob, you knew he was an avid collector of many, many things including his collection of funny t-shirts (he had a great sense of humor), Tonka Toys, and every tool you could think of just to name a few.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (Rita) Thompson, daughter Tracy Thompson (Scott) and son Robert Thompson (Sarah), daughter-in-law Lora, beloved grandchildren Kaci (Jared), Katrina (Cass), Katelynn, Anthony, Kassie, Alexis, Austin, Mason and Kaden, his special little great-grandchildren Kohen, Keera and soon to be baby Westley. Sister Annie Thompson, mother-in-law Virginia Simpson, sisters and brothers-in-law David Jackson (Wanda), Jerry Simpson, Tammy Painter, Danny Simpson (Cindy), Teresa DeWald (Shane), nephew Chris Painter and best fishing buddy Bob Frame as well as countless other special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father Virgil Thompson, mother Jackie Thompson, brothers Johnny, Ray, Mike, and Virgil Thompson, father-in-law John (Red) Simpson, brothers-in-law Roy Painter, and Gail Jackson, special nephew Mikey Painter and grandson Damin.
There is so much more to say about Bob, but that would take another lifetime. His loss leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends.
We would like to thank all who called, messaged, stopped by, sent food, or helped in any way during this difficult time. We will forever be grateful for all of your love and support.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in honor of Bob to the Riddle Fire Department, PO Box 145, Riddle, Oregon, 97469.
