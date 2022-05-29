We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Bob Shuey, of Winston, Oregon. Bob was the son of Jack and Agnes Shuey, who preceded him in death. He was a loving husband to Vickie Shuey for 52 years and a proud father to Kori Kelly (husband Dan Kelly), Robbie Shuey (wife Reina Pike), and Andrew Shuey. He adored his four grandchildren: Avery Kelly (wife Cheri Kelly), Olivia Kelly, Gavin Pike (wife Veronica Pike), and Miriam Pike. He was a doting great-grandfather to Landon Pike. He was also a very important father figure and friend to his great-nephew Cody Perry.
He had many brothers, sisters, and very special nieces and nephews. Bob loved his family endlessly and often showed it through his willingness to help. He was generous beyond measure, and this generosity extended to anyone who needed it, making him a favorite of friends, family, and the multitude of strangers who were lucky enough to meet him in their hour of need.
Bob worked at Roseburg Forest Products for over 40 years before retiring in 2012. He was a dedicated employee who was respected by his bosses and coworkers alike. Bob loved the outdoors, especially camping on the Oregon coast, where he could often be found enjoying a beer in front of the fire. He also loved hunting, fishing and spent weeks camping in Eastern Oregon in pursuit of the elusive mule deer. He was a gifted storyteller and could entertain a crowd for hours with tales of his younger and wilder days.
Bob liked traveling where he could enjoy the outdoors and went with his family to Crater Lake, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, but the place he loved most of all was home. He was happy and content there and wanted nothing more from this life than the simple joy of being with those he loved. He was a kind, gentle, compassionate man. He will be fiercely missed by those who loved him.
No formal services will be held, but to commemorate his passing, his family encourages you to visit the beach, build a bonfire and drink a beer for Bob.
