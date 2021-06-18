Robert “Brent” Long, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on June 9th, 2021 from complications from a stroke. He was born October 20, 1939 to John V. and Mary Lelia Long. He is a third generation Roseburg native.
Brent attended Roseburg High School and Graduated in 1957, then attended Southern Oregon College. He enlisted in the Airforce in February of 1959 to February of 1963. He served on Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, California.
He married the love of his life, W. Sue Waddle, June 30, 1961, after dating a little over a year. They were married for 53 years before Sue’s passing in 2014. Brent and Sue had three children, Todd, Debbie and Michael.
Following the service, Brent worked at several banks in California before becoming a credit manager at Montgomery Ward Co. Before he returned to Roseburg, Brent attended Western School of Floral Design in Portland. Brent and Sue returned to Oregon in 1976. Brent and Sue opened, the family business which is still running, Long’s Flowers in 1977. In 1988, Brent and his business partner Larry Garzenelli opened West Harvard Furniture, Roseburg and shortly after opened Value Discount furniture in Sutherlin.
Brent was active in the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Moose Lodge, was a past President of the Roseburg Rotary Club, was on the American Red Cross Board and Past President of the Douglas County Fair Board. He also devoted many years to The Boy Scouts of American and was awarded the Silver Beaver Medal.
Brent is survived by his children, son, Todd Long and his wife Bobbi Long; daughter, Debbie Tucker and her husband Dean Tucker; son, Michael Long and his wife Huyen Long; his seven grandchildren, Rikki, Kyle, J.T., Courtnie, Corey, Christopher and Lillie Sue; his brother Bruce Long and sister-in-law Judy Long; nephew, Brian Long; and niece, Angie Long.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.V. Long; stepmother, Helen Long; mother, Mary Lelia Walker; and stepfather, James Walker and his wife Sue.
Brent hobbies included, painting (oil, water color or chalk), fishing, hunting, building and eating ice cream.
We will miss you dearly, Dad, now you and Mom can go fishing eternally. Until we see each again.
We want to extend our sincerely thanks to his caregiver, Ryan. We couldn’t have done it without you!
We would like to also thank Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehab and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for his end-of-life care. Thank you, Taylor’s Funeral Home for the handling of the service.
There will be a service on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery located at the VA. Please join us after the service for ice cream in his honor (at the VA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.